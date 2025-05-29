Parkwood LLC Sells 127,060 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parkwood LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 127,060 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $204.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.