Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires 6,253 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $289,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $204.72 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.