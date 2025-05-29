Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,861 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 966,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 147,522 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,122,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MD. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

