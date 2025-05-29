Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.13 and traded as high as $19.56. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 10,819 shares.

Peoples Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 54.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

