PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 19,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 20,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

PetVivo Stock Up 1.4%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a market cap of $19.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About PetVivo

(Get Free Report)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.