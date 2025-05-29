Prodigy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prodigy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. NVIDIA makes up about 0.2% of Prodigy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 400,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,493,000 after buying an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 168,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,603,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

