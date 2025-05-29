ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 7,622 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextNav were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fleming James B JR bought a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,618,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth $67,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextNav by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after acquiring an additional 759,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextNav by 2,461.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 684,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextNav by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,016,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,373,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NN stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. NextNav Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $44,896.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,131. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $706,007.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,550,358 shares in the company, valued at $17,410,520.34. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,705 shares of company stock worth $816,495 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

