ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 960 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 920.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,176,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $98,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 735.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,446,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,925 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,503,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $34,131,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of GPK opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

View Our Latest Report on Graphic Packaging

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.