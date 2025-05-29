ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Blue Bird by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Blue Bird by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. The firm had revenue of $358.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLBD. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.79.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

