ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $203.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.36. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.61 and a 12 month high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Stephens set a $255.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

