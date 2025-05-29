ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 783.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. CF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARI. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -3,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $520,219.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,420.72. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,260.76. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,074 shares of company stock valued at $724,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.