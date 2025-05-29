ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,519 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCRH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in QCR by 148.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 67,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $67.45 on Thursday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $96.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.80.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $64,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,235.92. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $31,415.20. The trade was a 59.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of QCR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

