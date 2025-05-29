ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 173 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Middleby by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $147.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.38 and its 200-day moving average is $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $118.41 and a 52 week high of $182.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $906.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.46 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Insider Activity

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,209.61. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 203,058 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.13 per share, with a total value of $28,251,459.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,838,924 shares in the company, valued at $394,979,496.12. This represents a 7.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 503,968 shares of company stock worth $73,215,160. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

