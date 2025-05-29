ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 263 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Light & Wonder news, CFO Oliver Chow sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $272,319.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,695 shares in the company, valued at $387,753.30. This represents a 41.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $248,652.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,161,513.74. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average is $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.93 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNW. Macquarie cut their target price on Light & Wonder from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.