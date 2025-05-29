ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,135 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 795.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE FDP opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $35,645.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,941.65. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $52,474.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,769.16. This represents a 13.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,469 shares of company stock worth $319,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.