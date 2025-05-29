ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 327 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Man Group plc grew its holdings in H&R Block by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,359 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, NDVR Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
H&R Block Stock Performance
HRB opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
H&R Block Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Northcoast Research downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.
Insider Activity at H&R Block
In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,790 shares in the company, valued at $53,458,311.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.
