ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,683 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,041,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 226,160 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Artivion by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 492,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after buying an additional 112,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Artivion by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 42,170 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Artivion by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Artivion by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 18,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $425,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,514.24. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,189.73. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,414 shares of company stock worth $1,716,731. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AORT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,486.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Artivion Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

