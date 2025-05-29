ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 473 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 130,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.6%

ZION stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

