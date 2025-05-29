ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 521.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of AAON by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $914,617.92. The trade was a 70.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.86 per share, with a total value of $80,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,580. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 70,823 shares of company stock worth $7,122,451 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ AAON opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $144.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.86.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

