ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cimpress by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cimpress by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.94). Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $789.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cimpress from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at $839,296. This trade represents a 32.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

