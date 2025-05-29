ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -77.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MODG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell L. Fleischer bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,758.67. This represents a 34.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $388,900 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

