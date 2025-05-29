ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Fastly by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fastly from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,342 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $28,098.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,545.18. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,547 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $90,212.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,904,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,692,549.72. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,315 shares of company stock worth $245,901 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

