ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

