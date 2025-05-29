ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 23.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $264.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,304.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.11. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.25 and a 12 month high of $277.37.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

