ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,347 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Kyndryl by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

