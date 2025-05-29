ProShare Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CEVA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Stock Performance

CEVA opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $461.46 million, a PE ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.37. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CEVA from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $140,029.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,237.24. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Featured Stories

