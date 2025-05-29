ProShare Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 386.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 198,014 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in AGCO by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $101.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.87%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

