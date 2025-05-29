ProShare Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 750.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

