ProShare Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Repligen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $121.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.02. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $102.97 and a 1-year high of $182.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,169.67. The trade was a 31.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

