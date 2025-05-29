ProShare Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hestia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,217,000 after buying an additional 1,299,716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $6,245,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 644,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $3,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pitney Bowes

In other news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $5,182,513.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,529.72. The trade was a 45.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 1.9%

PBI stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

