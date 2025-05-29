ProShare Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNDX opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 1900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

