ProShare Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.93. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.10 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $2,292,117.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,383.38. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

