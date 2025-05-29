ProShare Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,819,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 668,429 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 434,420 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,932,000 after buying an additional 336,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after buying an additional 319,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 905,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after buying an additional 302,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 price target on Myriad Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 4.3%

MYGN opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.01. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.37 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.