ProShare Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 489,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after acquiring an additional 270,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Woodmark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in American Woodmark by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 264,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Woodmark by 1,570.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 242,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

American Woodmark Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $56.64 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $840.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $397.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.72 million.

About American Woodmark

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.