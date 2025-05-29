ProShare Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on QNST. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QNST opened at $15.35 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $866.80 million, a P/E ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $269.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.