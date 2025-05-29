ProShare Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Fox Factory Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

