ProShare Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 44,022 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,536,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,174,000 after purchasing an additional 280,946 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,793,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $7,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

