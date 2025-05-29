ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.14. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $120.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.43%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

