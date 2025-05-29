ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,334,000 after purchasing an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,481,000 after acquiring an additional 156,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 51,661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 939,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,403,000 after acquiring an additional 123,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 766,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 59,496 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price target on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSSC opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Further Reading

