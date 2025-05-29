ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 348.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $82.54 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.71 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.22.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.