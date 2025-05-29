ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $381,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Comerica by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Comerica by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Comerica by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 53.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comerica

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.