ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,309,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 144,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $317.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.10. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.83 and a 12 month high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.