ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 10,518 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 816.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

NYSE LADR opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.01. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 112.20%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

