ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.7%

PLNT stock opened at $103.25 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $279.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

