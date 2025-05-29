ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 254 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,980 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nutanix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 1,555.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 69,722 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $78.87 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.77.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,988,924.32. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at $232,288. This trade represents a 69.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,575,797 shares of company stock valued at $415,742,123 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.23.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

