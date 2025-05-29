ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Trex by 8.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,212.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,052.29. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,505.40. The trade was a 45.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,286 shares of company stock worth $323,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $339.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.11 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

