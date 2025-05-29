ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,980 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 805.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2,259.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE BHLB opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $110.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

