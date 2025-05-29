ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 5,376 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Embecta by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Embecta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Embecta during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Embecta by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of EMBC opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $616.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Embecta had a net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,818.60. This trade represents a 13.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMBC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BTIG Research set a $25.00 price target on shares of Embecta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Embecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

