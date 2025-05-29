ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 6,085 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 83,642 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:CARS opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $650.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 27,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,642.75. This trade represents a 3.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARS. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Cars.com Company Profile



Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

