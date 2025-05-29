ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 8,454 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 100,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,624,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

WTTR stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $983.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $374.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTTR. Raymond James reduced their price target on Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

